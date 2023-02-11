Menu
Investments

Is chasing yield becoming a wait for yield?

Is chasing yield becoming a wait for yield?
Interest rate relief could be around the corner. (Image: NZME)
Cameron Bagrie
Cameron Bagrie
Sat, 11 Feb 2023
An insatiable chase for yield has been one of the defining trends since the global financial crisis of 2007-08.What if it is now a “wait for yield”?In the years prior to the GFC, as interest rates and bank term deposit rates fell, investors chased yield alternatives, including residential property and commercial property, pushing prices up.It was not just low and lower rates.We were in a period termed the “great moderation”, with less volatility across real gross domestic product, inflation and unemployment.This helped i...
