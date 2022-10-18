See full details
What investing experts expect for 2023 – 'It's a bit of a circus'

Frances Cook

Tue, 18 Oct 2022

Magellan head of macro and co-portfolio manager Arvid Streimann speaks to the FinFest crowd. (Image: Frances Cook)
Share market investors are being warned that even when inflation peaks, volatile asset prices are likely to continue. Investors and industry experts gathered at FinFest in Sydney this weekend to share insights on what’s likely to happen next in the market. Arvid Streimann, head of macro and co-portfolio manager at global investment group Magellan, told the crowd that interest rates and inflation were the major forces in the markets right now. Continuing lockdowns in China were making manufacturing more difficult and pushing...

