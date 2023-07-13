Menu
a2 Milk appeals after failure to register TRUE a2 as a trademark

(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Thu, 13 Jul 2023
The a2 Milk Company is appealing the Intellectual Property Office New Zealand’s refusal to register the trademark TRUE a2 for baby and infant formula.The first call for the appeal will be heard in the high court in Wellington on July 17. The IP office blocked the trademark registration after nutrition company Nutricia had argued “a2” and “a2 Milk” were not brands but rather a category of dairy products and all traders were entitled to use them.Nutricia, which is owned by Paris-headquartered dairy giant Danone, was...
