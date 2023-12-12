Menu
All AlphaTheta wants for Christmas is Serato

The DJ companies want to hear those Christmas bells ringing through the land. (Image: DepositPhotos)
Paul McBeth
Tue, 12 Dec 2023
DJ hardware and software maker AlphaTheta Corp let its hired economist do most of the talking in its latest push to buy local software firm Serato in a decision that’s taking the regulator slightly longer than expected. AlphaTheta, which is known for its Pioneer DJ brand, is seeking clearance from the Commerce Commission to buy New Zealand’s Serato for US$65 million (NZ$106.3m), plus earnouts if certain targets are achieved. The deal triggered opposition from AlphaTheta’s smaller hardware rival, InMusic, a Serato cus...
A stampede of local government asset sale proposals
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: A stampede of local government asset sale proposals

The appetite to consider at least partial privatisations seems to be growing.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Markets

Reverberations for Ebos in reverse listing

It won't happen overnight, but it will happen. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Politics

NZ should say no thanks to Aukus: Don Brash

Former National party leader Don Brash says NZ should not choose between the US and China.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
ComCom files first criminal cartel case
Infrastructure

ComCom files first criminal cartel case

The charges were filed in the Auckland district court.

Staff reporters 8:55am
Top news websites ran scam advert
Law & Regulation

Top news websites ran scam advert

AI-generated scams are rising. 

Daniel Dunkley 11 Dec 2023
Department of Corrections succeeds in $4m claim against Fujitsu NZ
Law & Regulation

Department of Corrections succeeds in $4m claim against Fujitsu NZ

It went to trial in September.

Riley Kennedy 11 Dec 2023
Scott Waghorn's dental practices in liquidation
Law & Regulation

Scott Waghorn's dental practices in liquidation

IRD was the petitioning creditor in each case and is regarded as first-ranking.

Staff reporters 08 Dec 2023