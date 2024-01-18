Menu
Big tech groups hit out at online news bill

The major tech companies are pushing back at proposed legislation. (Image: DepositPhotos)
Daniel Dunkley
Thu, 18 Jan 2024
Google and Meta have come out swinging against legislation to force digital platforms to pay for news, with the former threatening to “reassess” its business model in New Zealand.The Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill, introduced by the Labour government before its election defeat, is at the select committee stage, with 32 submissions published this month.NZ’s law would make large internet companies compensate local publishers for featuring news stories on their platforms. It is also designed to address the bargaining imbalance...
ComCom gives two weeks to make submissions on Foodstuffs merger

There are arguments over whether a merger will reduce competition.

Ian Llewellyn 2:25pm
Infrastructure

Maritime NZ charge KiwiRail over Kaitaki incident

The prosecution highlights the need for replacement ferries, union says.

Oliver Lewis 12:30pm
Public sector

Brook Barrington returns as acting chief of foreign affairs

Three very senior public service roles are up for grabs.

Jem Traylen 12:28pm
