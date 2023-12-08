Menu
Callaghan apology not enough: Manaaki seeks compensation

Fri, 08 Dec 2023
Callaghan Innovation’s apology to startup services provider Manaaki is “not enough”, and the company is mulling its legal options while preferring to “move on” by having its legal and advisory costs met, says Manaaki principal Andy Hamilton.His call for compensation follows Thursday’s publication of a damning report from the auditor general, faulting government innovation agency Callaghan’s handling of a due diligence process that excluded Manaaki – also interchangeably known as WeAreIndigo or Ind...
