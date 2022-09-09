See full details
Charity sues over claimed lack of action on covid wage subsidy fraud

Fri, 09 Sep 2022

Charity sues over claimed lack of action on covid wage subsidy fraud
Gama Foundation is a registered charity run by husband and wife Grant and Marilyn Nelson. (Image: Supplied)
A philanthropic organisation suing a government ministry over its alleged failure to prosecute covid-19 wage subsidy fraud is entitled to see the details of individual prosecutions, the high court in Wellington heard yesterday (Thursday, Sept 8).The Gama Foundation is mounting a legal challenge to the Ministry of Social Development and to the attorney general over what it claimed was an unlawful failure to prosecute those who improperly took or retained the government’s covid-19 wage subsidy payments.One of the eligibility requirements fo...

