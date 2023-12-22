Menu
ComCom pushes out Serato decision one more time
Paul McBeth
Fri, 22 Dec 2023
DJ hardware and software maker AlphaTheta Corp will have to wait all summer before it finds out whether the Commerce Commission will clear it to buy domestic software player Serato. The antitrust regulator already pushed out the timeline on a decision by a fortnight to Dec 22, but now it’s eyeing a March 8 timeframe. “We continue to be engaged with the Commerce Commission and have trust in the process,” Serato chief financial officer Bruce Johnson said in a statement. AlphaTheta, which is known for its Pion...
