ComCom takes Zoono to court over product claims

ComCom takes Zoono to court over product claims
Zoono's products were in high demand during the covid pandemic. (Image: Getty)
Denise McNabb
Denise McNabb
Thu, 19 Oct 2023
Australian stock exchange-listed New Zealand antimicrobial hand and surface sanitiser manufacturer Zoono faces prosecution by the NZ Commerce Commission over claims of unsubstantiated representations about its products.Zoono told the ASX it received a letter from the commission on Monday alleging the representations breached section 12A of the Fair Trading Act.This provision, inserted into law in June 2014, prohibits unsubstantiated representations by anyone promoting goods and services in their business.Zoono did not detail what misrepresentat...
