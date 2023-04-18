Complaints of market abuse in electricity sector rejected

A select committee has brushed off complaints about the major electricity generator/retailers. (Image: Getty)

Calls for the major electricity generator/retailers to be split up have been rejected by MPs and government agencies.Minnow retailer Flick Electric petitioned parliament to either force the gentailers to split up their retail and generation arms or make them buy power from the same market as independent retailers.The core of Flick and other independent retailers' complaints is the accusation that gentailers’ generation arms give their retail businesses better deals than the independent retailers can get directly from them or on the el...