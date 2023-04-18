Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Complaints of market abuse in electricity sector rejected

Complaints of market abuse in electricity sector rejected
A select committee has brushed off complaints about the major electricity generator/retailers. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 18 Apr 2023
Calls for the major electricity generator/retailers to be split up have been rejected by MPs and government agencies.Minnow retailer Flick Electric petitioned parliament to either force the gentailers to split up their retail and generation arms or make them buy power from the same market as independent retailers.The core of Flick and other independent retailers' complaints is the accusation that gentailers’ generation arms give their retail businesses better deals than the independent retailers can get directly from them or on the el...
PM outlines travel and coronation plans
Politics Free

PM outlines travel and coronation plans

The PM says he will have limited travel this year due to local issues.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Markets

Rakon share price fuels shareholder discontent

Shareholders wonder why the company's board is so negative.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Rakon share price fuels shareholder discontent
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: Is Labour preparing a wealth tax reform package?

Is Labour brave, desperate or foolhardy enough to take a tax reform package, including an embryonic wealth tax, to the electorate in October?

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Is Labour preparing a wealth tax reform package?

More Law & Regulation

Commerce Commission takes Bachcare back to court
Law & Regulation

Commerce Commission takes Bachcare back to court

Bachcare pleaded guilty to breaching fair trading laws in 2019.

Staff reporters 17 Apr 2023
Two councils appealing high court three waters ruling
Law & Regulation

Two councils appealing high court three waters ruling

The now revamped three waters reforms set a worrying precedent – Timaru mayor.

Greg Hurrell 17 Apr 2023
Even the dealmakers are getting back to basics
Finance Analysis

Even the dealmakers are getting back to basics

The deals are still coming, if not at a previous breakneck speed.

Paul McBeth 14 Apr 2023
More litigation over Stanley Construction
Infrastructure

More litigation over Stanley Construction

Receivers sue liquidators for $1.1m.

Victoria Young 14 Apr 2023