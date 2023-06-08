Menu
Court of appeal rules Uber appeal can be heard

(Image: Depositphotos)
Staff reporters
Thu, 08 Jun 2023
The court of appeal has granted leave for ride-sharing app Uber to appeal a ruling made by the employment court that found four Uber drivers were employees, not contractors. Last year, Chief Judge Christina Inglis ruled the relationship the drivers had with the global rideshare behemoth as one characterised by a significant degree of subordination and dependency.  “Uber exerted strict control, and effectively managed the way in which and when work was done, through various performance management processes and techniques, and via...
