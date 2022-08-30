See full details
Father's Day gift subscriptions Cooking the Books Quizzes
Law & Regulation

Crimson settles latest court case

Victoria Young

Victoria Young
Tue, 30 Aug 2022

Crimson settles latest court case
Crimson's Jamie Beaton has settled the latest court case. (Image: supplied)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Tue, 30 Aug 2022
RELATED
Social entrepreneur Anne Gaze has achieved a settlement with Crimson Education after launching court action in 2021.Little is known about Gaze’s stoush against the ed-tech firm, other than that it was filed in the high court at Auckland last year.Gaze is best known for Campus Link, a foundation that uses undergraduates to provide academic support to students doing external exams.In 2016, Crimson's Jamie Beaton announced the company had merged with Campus Link, saying "our partnership with Campus Link is a positive step towar...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
The Quizmaster | Tue, 30 Aug 2022

Don't mind the brisk breeze – spring is around the corner. Sit back and enjoy our daily quiz.

Primary Sector
A2 Milk share performance likely capped until China approval
Jenny Ruth | Tue, 30 Aug 2022

Companies selling infant formula in China won’t be able to manufacture after Feb 21, 2023, unless they meet a new standard.

Media
School Road to close two magazines
Daniel Dunkley | Tue, 30 Aug 2022

The closures come in the wake of the demise of domestic travel magazine Scout eight months ago.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

Sponsored
Where is the Three Waters reform headed?

There are critical issues that still need to be worked through before we hand over $30b in assets to four new water entities, say David Allen and Mark Odlin.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.