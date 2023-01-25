Menu
Directors' duties bill should be scrapped: Bell Gully

A bill proposing to widen directors' duties could open a legal can of worms, says Bell Gully. (Image: Depositphotos)
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 25 Jan 2023
A law change proposing to widen company directors’ duties should be scrapped because it could do more harm than good, according to Bell Gully.A submission authored by four partners at the legal firm on the Companies (Directors Duties) Amendment Bill said it was not only unnecessary but may have unintended consequences.The bill seeks to amend the Companies Act to empower directors to consider recognised environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when determining a company's best interests. “We consider that the bill...
