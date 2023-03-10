Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Disciplinary hearing against CTV building-linked engineer

Disciplinary hearing against CTV building-linked engineer
The collapse of the CTV building killed the majority of the victims in the Christchurch earthquakes. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 10 Mar 2023
More than 11 years after 115 people were killed in the CTV building collapse, Engineering New Zealand has finally announced details of a disciplinary hearing against the engineer whose firm designed the building.The hearing against Dr Alan Reay will take place in Christchurch on Aug 21 and 22.The disciplinary committee set up to hear the complaint against the retired engineer was formed last June after a previous investigating committee decided there were no grounds for the case to be dismissed.Asked why it had taken so long for the new committ...
Markets

Unsettled NZ market sheds 1%

The prospect of more interest rate rises unsettled investors.

Graham Skellern 6:21pm
Politics

Christchurch bus upgrade gets $78m from government

Michael Wood aims to halve the delivery time of a massive bus overhaul.

Oliver Lewis 3:00pm
Politics

Labour MP Tamati Coffey resigns

The Waiariki MP is best known for his efforts to reform surrogacy laws.

Oliver Lewis 1:10pm

More Law & Regulation

Finance

FMA warnings stack up against Du Val Group

Another day, another sternly worded warning to Du Val Capital Partners.

Brent Melville 12:27pm
Law & Regulation

Rebecca Rendle: Social media posts can cost you your job

The line between private and work life can disappear with social media.

Rebecca Rendle 5:00am
Policy

Waste Management spends $50m on Auckland landfill

The company wants RMA reforms to class waste services as critical infrastructure.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Complex leaky building trial heads into new territory

Metlifecare is seeking damages now reckoned at $90.7m against James Hardie.

Greg Hurrell 09 Mar 2023