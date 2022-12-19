Du Val-owned partnership loses bid for appeal

Du Val chief executive Kenyon Clarke. (Image: Du Val)

The construction partnership behind Du Val’s Lakewood Plaza development has had its attempt to appeal an arbitration award thrown out by the high court.Lakewood Plaza Limited Partnership went into arbitration to settle a dispute with Downey Construction (DCL), which owns 40% of the partnership – Du Val also owns 40% – about delays and cost overruns on the Lakewood Plaza development.Steelgrave Investments owned the remaining 20% as a passive investor.The development, which was being done as joint venture under the partnership,...