See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Law & Regulation

'Exceptional' James Hardie leaky building trial could take six months

Victoria Young

Victoria Young
Tue, 27 Sep 2022

'Exceptional' James Hardie leaky building trial could take six months
James Hardie is facing a third lawsuit over its Harditex product. (Image: NZME)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Tue, 27 Sep 2022
RELATED
A seven-year-old suit brought by retirement village operator Metlifecare against James Hardie is now slated to run for 29 weeks in May 2023, a recent judgment reveals.The mega trial, a third New Zealand attempt at making the Australian stock exchange-listed (ASX) building giant liable for leaky building defects, might engage 112 witnesses to determine whether the material's maker was at fault.Homeowners lost in the high court at Wellington in the first case, but they have since appealed.In the second case, in the high court at Auckland, hom...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Primary Sector
Synlait Milk reports solid lift in net profit
Rebecca Howard | Tue, 27 Sep 2022

Synlait Milk says it remains on track to return to robust profitability. 

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Sept 27, 2022
The Quizmaster | Tue, 27 Sep 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

World news
US stocks fall, yields surge amid UK turmoil
Bloomberg | Tue, 27 Sep 2022

Markets are on edge after a selloff of risk assets deepened last week as the UK’s plan to lift its economy fueled fears that heightened inflation would ignite a global recession.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.