Fair Pay gathers pace with fourth application

Unite union got the ball rolling on Dec 1 with an application covering staff working in hospitality. (Image: Getty)

First union says it now has enough signatures to lodge its application for a fair pay agreement for supermarket workers, making it the fourth since the new law came into effect on Dec 1.Last month First Union achieved an unprecedented 19% pay increase for Countdown workers and signalled its intention to use the fair-pay process to ensure others in the industry had to match its pay and conditions.Fair pay agreements (FPAs) allow unions to negotiate minimum pay and conditions for all workers in an occupation or industry.It involves a lengthy proc...