Foodstuffs takes softly-softly approach to water down regulation

Grocery prices are rising faster than wages. (Image: Depositphotos)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Thu, 02 Feb 2023
The Foodstuffs co-operatives put on a brave front in their bid to soften looming government regulation, unlike their Australian rival, which posed the threat of rising prices. The co-ops made a joint written submission on the Grocery Industry Competition Bill, urging the government to be open to suggested tweaks to an untested backstop regulatory regime in the wholesale supply of groceries if Foodstuffs or the Woolworths-owned Countdown chain can’t reach commercial deals with suppliers. Foodstuffs told Parliament’s economi...
Economy

A 50-basis-point rate hike is hardly a respite

While 50 may seem better than 75 basis points, it's still a hefty lift.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Property

High-flying Queenstown loses ground to Airbnb

The town is rising in the ranks as a global destination, but where will tourists stay?

Brent Melville 5:00am
Markets

Peter Griffin: Tackling crypto sector's trust issues

It may seem like a really bad time to be launching a crypto exchange. But Sean van Deventer sees things differently.  

Peter Griffin 5:00am

More Law & Regulation

Finance

Lawmakers, regulators start crackdown on crypto

The EU plans to make the cost of holding cryptocurrency prohibitive.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Beware politicising petrol prices, MPs warned

Business NZ Energy Council warns fixing prices doesn't always work out. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Primary Sector

Court asked if clear felling erosion prone land is legal

 Environmental Defence Society CEO Gary Taylor says the case will affect felling of land with a high erosion risk.  

Ian Llewellyn 01 Feb 2023
Public sector

Late payment law needs focus

The Business Payments Practices Bill would require large companies to publicly report their payment practices.

Jem Traylen 01 Feb 2023