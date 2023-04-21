Menu
Forest & Bird wins appeal against West Coast mining consents

Mount Te Kaha as seen from the lower Buller Gorge Road. (Image: Forest & Bird)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 21 Apr 2023
The environment court has upheld an appeal by the Royal Forest & Bird Protection Society of New Zealand against consents earlier approved for an open-cast coal mine near Westport.The Te Kuha mine would have been developed on approximately 144 hectares overlooking the lower Buller River gorge. The consents were sought by Stevenson Mining Ltd on behalf of Te Kuha Ltd Partnership to which it belongs.The consents were granted subject to conditions by a hearing of commissioners in November 2017. That was followed by further court cases as Steven...
