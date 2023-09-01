Menu
Fund manager fights for name suppression over assault charge

The unnamed fund manager appeared in the Auckland District Court on Friday morning. (Image: Department of Justice)
Staff reporters
Fri, 01 Sep 2023
An Auckland investment fund manager is battling to keep his name suppressed until the end of his trial for an alleged assault and burglary.It's alleged that he blinded his neighbour in a backyard scrap.Judge Anna Skellern reserved her decision on continuing suppression after a colourful hearing in the Auckland District Court on Friday morning, so his name remains secret, for now.The man earlier pleaded not guilty to charges of wounding with intent to injure and burglary and will fight his case at a trial set for March next year.He face...
Govt seeks advice on first offshore wind farm consent application
Energy

Govt seeks advice on first offshore wind farm consent application

Wind Quarry Zealandia may have jumped the gun on its offshore wind farm application.

Greg Hurrell 3:00pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: NZ Rugby’s ‘Red Wedding’ must lead to real change

Independent review into the governance of NZ Rugby: “Change or die.”

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Primary Sector

Staff cuts on the cards as Fonterra seeks $1b in cost savings

CEO Miles Hurrell acknowledged milk price forecast cuts had been unsettling for farmers.

Staff reporters 10:00am
More Law & Regulation

New grocery code of conduct welcomed as 'long-awaited step'
Retail

New grocery code of conduct welcomed as 'long-awaited step'

Supermarkets can be fined for treating suppliers unfairly.

Staff reporters 10:05am
Pushpay insider trader flags appeal
Markets

Pushpay insider trader flags appeal

Guilty insider trader seeking further name suppression. 

Staff reporters 31 Aug 2023
Two former Fonterra auditors from PWC censured
Law & Regulation

Two former Fonterra auditors from PWC censured

Jonathan Skilton and Leopino Foliaki were hauled before the tribunal two months ago.

Riley Kennedy 31 Aug 2023
The door opened by Mainzeal ruling
Law & Regulation

The door opened by Mainzeal ruling

Industry heads argue for reform. 

Victoria Young 31 Aug 2023