Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

GMO law reform is long overdue, says bio-tech summit

GMO law reform is long overdue, says bio-tech summit
Juliet Gerrard at the Life Sciences Summit in Wellington. (Image: Supplied)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 28 Mar 2023
New Zealand is no longer a GM-free country and it is time to change legislation holding back the biotech industry, a Wellington summit has heard.The Life Sciences Summit in Wellington last week brought together industry and government agencies from around the biotechnology sector. The general mood was one of frustration at NZ’s apparent falling behind other countries, not least Australia, in researching and commercialising genetically modified organisms (GMOs).That applied to health and medicine, the food sector and tackling climate chang...
No political party can fix aged care, survey claims
Policy

No political party can fix aged care, survey claims

Labour isn't trusted to support the aged-care sector, but other parties are trusted less, says a new survey.

Staff reporters 4:20pm
Policy

Tenders open for what could be NZ's last gas exploration permits

Sector regulator NZ Petroleum & Minerals today launched the Block Offer 2020 tender

Ian Llewellyn 3:45pm
Tenders open for what could be NZ's last gas exploration permits
Business

BusinessNZ: impending regulation a threat to property rights

The Natural and Built Environment Bill could have a "chilling effect" on business investment, it says.

Ben Moore 1:42pm
BusinessNZ: impending regulation a threat to property rights

More Law & Regulation

Swann in dispute over building company shares
Finance

Swann in dispute over building company shares

A $50,000 payment is the only thing standing in the way of Swann being issued shares, the court heard.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Another Du Val fund shuts off the tap
Property

Another Du Val fund shuts off the tap

The embattled Auckland property developer has suspended payments in its build-to-rent fund, after already locking out mortgage fund investors.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Ladbrokes owner Entain conditionally wins TAB contract
Law & Regulation

Ladbrokes owner Entain conditionally wins TAB contract

Kieran McAnulty hasn't seen the details, but is heartened by some aspects.

Staff reporters 27 Mar 2023
$1 billion of exports jeopardised by Therapeutic Products Bill
Policy

$1 billion of exports jeopardised by Therapeutic Products Bill

Long-awaited law change was supposed to help industry not stifle it.

Jem Traylen 27 Mar 2023