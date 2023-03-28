GMO law reform is long overdue, says bio-tech summit

Juliet Gerrard at the Life Sciences Summit in Wellington. (Image: Supplied)

New Zealand is no longer a GM-free country and it is time to change legislation holding back the biotech industry, a Wellington summit has heard.The Life Sciences Summit in Wellington last week brought together industry and government agencies from around the biotechnology sector. The general mood was one of frustration at NZ’s apparent falling behind other countries, not least Australia, in researching and commercialising genetically modified organisms (GMOs).That applied to health and medicine, the food sector and tackling climate chang...