Guilty verdicts in Christchurch rebuild corruption case

The two former public servants found guilty on corruption charges worked for CERA in Christchurch. (Image: George Heard/NZME)

Two former public servants have been found guilty on corruption charges in relation to their role in the Canterbury post-earthquake rebuild.Gerard Gallagher and Simon Nikoloff both worked for the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Authority, which developed the 100-day blueprint for the city, and for its successor agency, Ōtākaro.The men were tasked with attracting investors to the central city and finding buyers for unused crown land.Gallagher was found guilty on three charges of corrupt use of official information and Nikoloff was found guilty on...