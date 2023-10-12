Menu
High court confirms $812,500 civil penalty for Kiwibank

Greg Hurrell
Thu, 12 Oct 2023
The high court in Wellington has confirmed that Kiwibank will pay an $812,500 civil penalty for misleading customers over bank fee waivers. The ruling by Justice Francis Cooke follows a hearing on Oct 9 where Kiwibank and the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) agreed on the $812,500 figure.Kiwibank has already admitted breaching the fair dealing provisions of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (FMCA).Justice Francis Cooke ruled that the penalty was appropriate, noting that the contraventions happened over a long period of time and affec...
Air NZ battling higher costs with weak dollar and rising fuel prices
Markets

Air NZ battling higher costs with weak dollar and rising fuel prices

National carrier's shares buffeted after it released lower-than-expected guidance.

Rebecca Stevenson 4:06pm
Energy

Meridian puts a finger in the (offshore) wind

Meridian signs an offshore wind MOU with Parkwind.

Ian Llewellyn 12:22pm
Meridian puts a finger in the (offshore) wind
Sport

All Blacks named most valuable brand in rugby

The All Blacks stay in the top spot with a 52% increase in value.

Trevor McKewen 11:25am
All Blacks named most valuable brand in rugby