High court decision reveals accountant Sandy Dai to be struck off and pay nearly $120k costs

The high court in Wellington has removed name suppression for accountant Sandy Dai. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Fri, 17 Mar 2023
The New Zealand Institute of Chartered Accountants' attempts to bring a successful case against accountant Sandy Dai appear to be coming to an end, according to a recently released high court decision.The NZ Institute of Chartered Accountants (NZICA) professional conduct committee took a case to its disciplinary body last year to strike Dai off its register of chartered accountants. The case was heard before the tribunal last year, but no decision has yet been released to the public.However, the disciplinary tribunal's judgment and appe...
