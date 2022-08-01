See full details
Law & Regulation

Homeowners appeal James Hardie leaky buildings case

Greg Hurrell
Mon, 01 Aug 2022

Homeowners appeal James Hardie leaky buildings case
The court of appeal is hearing a case regarding a James Hardie cladding product. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 01 Aug 2022
The high court erred in declaring James Hardie’s Harditex cladding fit for purpose, the court of appeal in Wellington heard on Monday.A group of 144 homeowners are appealing after failing last year to prove that Harditex cladding was a cause of the weathertightness problems in their homes. They now face possible court costs of more than $7 million.The appeal is being heard before Justices Brendan Brown, Christine French, and Murray Gilbert.Lawyer Jim Farmer QC for Tracey Cridge and other appellants said the appeal was based on whether the...

