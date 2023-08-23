Menu
How to Talley(s) the cost of a life

Affco is one of Talley's Group Limited many subsidiaries. (Image: Getty)
Victoria Young
Wed, 23 Aug 2023
A fine of just over half a million dollars for the death of a meat worker is but a drop in the bucket for mega food producer Talley’s Group Limited. These fines are part of an old system of corporate regulation, and I can now see some merits of proactive, lighter-touch intervention. But first: the numbers. The fine for the death of Alfred William Pohatu Edwards for Talley’s Group Limited subsidiary Affco was $502,500.Edwards died in 2000 after being crushed by a steel frame transporting meat products. The death was a...
