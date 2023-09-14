Menu
I will raise the bar if necessary – Grocery commissioner

Grocery commissioner Pierre van Heerden says he will bring in even tougher rules if the new grocery code isn't delivering results. (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Thu, 14 Sep 2023
In an open letter to the sector, grocery commissioner Pierre van Heerden says he will strengthen the Grocery Code of Conduct if it isn’t working.Following the code's launch on Friday, Van Heerden issued an open letter in which he set out his expectations for the three regulated grocery retailers (RGRs) – Foodstuffs North Island, Foodstuffs South Island and Woolworths, as well as their suppliers.Foodstuffs operates the New World brand, and Woolworths-owned Countdown is rebranding back to Woolworths as part of efforts to be seen t...
