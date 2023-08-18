Menu
Investors in DotCom’s failed crypto platform face a $21m wipeout

(Image: Supplied)
Ella Somers
Fri, 18 Aug 2023
A liquidator’s first report has revealed investors in Kim DotCom’s failed cryptocurrency platform are at risk of seeing $21 million in investment wash down the drain.A boutique commercial law practice and a Cook Island asset protection firm also have $1.2m in jeopardy.Liquidator Iain Nellies said in his first report that the company – called Bitcache Ltd – traded as a software developer of a cryptocurrency scheme that was set up in 2016 by Dotcom.DotCom acted as a director for some seven months, Nellies said, although tw...
Wary investors cast gloom over the NZ sharemarket
Markets Market close

Wary investors cast gloom over the NZ sharemarket

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,611.19, down 40.39 points or 0.35%.

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Markets

Spark looks to fixed wireless to increase margin

The telco believes fixed wireless will suit many of its customers' needs.

Ben Moore 5:50pm
Spark looks to fixed wireless to increase margin
Primary Sector

Farmers up in arms about govt's 'tone deaf' plan

Damien O’Connor says the government is being flexible.

Rebecca Howard 3:40pm
Farmers up in arms about govt's 'tone deaf' plan

