See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Law & Regulation

Laura Fergusson Trust must explain why it declined 79 membership applicants, court rules

Greg Hurrell
Fri, 22 Jul 2022

Laura Fergusson Trust must explain why it declined 79 membership applicants, court rules
The now-closed rehabilitation centre in Greenlane. (Image: Laura Fergusson Trust)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 22 Jul 2022
RELATED
The board of the Laura Fergusson Trust will have to explain why it declined 79 applications to join the trust, the high court at Auckland has ruled. The trust is being sued by the Friends of the Laura Fergusson Trust and others after an Auckland disabled rehabilitation centre was closed in 2020 and later sold. Opponents of the centre’s closure accuse the Laura Fergusson Trust board of acting in bad faith by declining applications to the trust.In an earlier ruling dismissing an application to stay proceedings, Justice Anne Hinton...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Services
Bill Foley entity Foley Holdings acquires Nourish Group
Victoria Young | Fri, 22 Jul 2022

Auckland Viaduct's Soul Bar is one of a swathe of eateries under new ownership as Foley Holdings buys Nourish Group.

Markets
Vulcan Steel signs deal to buy Ullrich Aluminium Company
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 22 Jul 2022

The $165 million transaction is expected to settle in September.

Markets
Melville Jessup Weaver: NZ stocks cushioned by currency decline
Dan Brunskill | Fri, 22 Jul 2022

The kiwi dollar dropped 8.5% in the past three months and has fallen more than 10% in the past year, relative to the US dollar. 

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.