Lawyer's behaviour 'aggressive' and 'stressful', complainant says

(Image: Getty)

The complainant behind Murray Tingey’s disciplinary proceedings made allegations about his “aggressive” and “stressful” behaviour at various points in their relationship.The complaint against Tingey, an Auckland barrister specialising in restructuring and insolvency, was before the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal in Auckland today.It was the first in a two-day hearing in front of the five-member tribunal, with Tingey facing two charges, both of which relate to misconduct.Suppression orders are in pla...