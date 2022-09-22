See full details
Law & Regulation

Life insurers paid out $43m to reimburse customers since culture review

Thu, 22 Sep 2022

Bolingford’s speech to the Financial Services Council was discussing the Conduct of Financial Institutions regime, also known as CoFI. (Photo: FMA)
Thu, 22 Sep 2022
The Financial Markets Authority says life insurers have repaid almost half a million customers more than $43 million as a result of its 2018 conduct and culture review. The Financial Markets Authority's (FMA) director of banking and insurance, Clare Bolingford, said life insurers had been evaluating their products and self-reporting concerns. “In that time – almost four years – 225 such issues have been reported to us involving life insurers, many the result of creaking systems and weak controls,” she said...

