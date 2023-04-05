Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Major electricity generators face new regulatory net

Major electricity generators face new regulatory net
Independent electricity retailers hope the major power companies will have to change their behaviour. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 05 Apr 2023
Changes to the Commerce Act come into force on Wednesday, with smaller electricity retailers hoping it will shake up the sector by changing the behaviour of the major generator-retailers.The changes are aimed at the misuse of market power to stifle competition. They bring New Zealand in line with Australia’s law after the old version proved complex, unwieldy and focused on details that distracted attention from the issue – whether the gentailers' conduct stifles competition.The Commerce Commission, as competition regulator, said...
Power quits TVNZ amid rumour and speculation
Politics

Power quits TVNZ amid rumour and speculation

TVNZ boss Simon Power is leave amid speculation over the broadcasting minister's plans.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Finance Free

Startup aims to save millions of dollars of crypto

With digital currency wallets, little can be done if a private key is lost.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Startup aims to save millions of dollars of crypto
Opinion

The Economist: Did social media cause the banking panic?

New technology does more than just speed up financial wobbles.

The Economist 5:00am
Did social media cause the banking panic?

More Law & Regulation

Reserve Bank gives banks a year to get ready for debt-to-income restrictions
Finance

Reserve Bank gives banks a year to get ready for debt-to-income restrictions

Former Reserve Bank official Ian Harrison found debt-to-income restrictions and loan-to-value ratio restrictions achieved the same results.

Jenny Ruth 03 Apr 2023
NZ steps closer to better digital identity services
Law & Regulation

NZ steps closer to better digital identity services

Once enacted, the legislation will enable businesses to offer digital identity services.

Ben Moore 03 Apr 2023
Bumps and bounces in banking: Chapman Tripp
Finance

Bumps and bounces in banking: Chapman Tripp

Banks are likely to experience greater volatility of retail deposits as digital and open banking practices take hold. 

Jenny Ruth 03 Apr 2023
Ready-made food company in liquidation, owing $2.7m
Finance

Ready-made food company in liquidation, owing $2.7m

The ready-to-eat food producer went into administration in January. 

Riley Kennedy 03 Apr 2023