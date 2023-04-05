Major electricity generators face new regulatory net

Independent electricity retailers hope the major power companies will have to change their behaviour. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Changes to the Commerce Act come into force on Wednesday, with smaller electricity retailers hoping it will shake up the sector by changing the behaviour of the major generator-retailers.The changes are aimed at the misuse of market power to stifle competition. They bring New Zealand in line with Australia’s law after the old version proved complex, unwieldy and focused on details that distracted attention from the issue – whether the gentailers' conduct stifles competition.The Commerce Commission, as competition regulator, said...