Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Ministers reminded the clock is ticking on this govt

Ministers reminded the clock is ticking on this govt
Chris Hipkins' policy reset also meant a legislative reprioritisation. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 10 Apr 2023
A cabinet office message to ministers is a sharp reminder that the clock is ticking on legislation that the government wants to pass before the election and how prime minister Chris Hipkins’ policy reset is changing those priorities.A cabinet circular has told ministers and departments that they have until April 17 to get their legislative bids in for the 2023 year.The memo noted that they were asked to submit bids last October. However, the normal evaluation timetable had been disrupted.“In the intervening months, the government ha...
QuiznessDesk, Monday, April 10, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, April 10, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Energy

Scientists bag $11.8m grant for underground hydrogen storage options

Scientists will investigate storing hydrogen gas in old Taranaki gas wells as part of an $11.8m Endeavour fund grant.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Scientists bag $11.8m grant for underground hydrogen storage options
Opinion

Jem Traylen: The Fifa opportunity – let’s not blow it

The government needs to stop making excuses and get us a tourism workforce now.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
The Fifa opportunity – let’s not blow it

More Law & Regulation

A call to arms: the case for a national pro bono centre
Law & Regulation

Laura Scampion: A call to arms: the case for a national pro bono centre

Access to justice shouldn't become a case of the haves versus the have-nots. It's time to take action. 

Laura Scampion 08 Apr 2023
Wynn Williams to contest Christchurch crown warrant
Law & Regulation

Wynn Williams to contest Christchurch crown warrant

Crown warrant appointment could end one law firm’s 109-year reign. 

Staff reporters 06 Apr 2023
Major electricity generators face new regulatory net
Law & Regulation

Major electricity generators face new regulatory net

Electricity gentailers face new scrutiny under Commerce Act changes.

Ian Llewellyn 05 Apr 2023
Reserve Bank gives banks a year to get ready for debt-to-income restrictions
Finance

Reserve Bank gives banks a year to get ready for debt-to-income restrictions

Former Reserve Bank official Ian Harrison found debt-to-income restrictions and loan-to-value ratio restrictions achieved the same results.

Jenny Ruth 03 Apr 2023