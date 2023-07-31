Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Mitre 10 Tauranga cops $500k fine for use of land covenants

Mitre 10 Tauranga cops $500k fine for use of land covenants
The judge said it was important for the court to impose a penalty that was significant. (Image: Mitre 10)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 31 Jul 2023
The property arm of Tauranga’s Mitre 10 Mega has been pinged $500,000 by the Wellington high court for the use of an anti-competitive land covenant designed to stop competitor Bunnings from setting up shop nearby. Last December, the competition watchdog launched the court action against NGB Properties, the sister firm of Mitre 10 operator Juted Holdings, after the company placed a covenant on a nearby Cameron Rd site it was selling in June 2020. NGB's directors are listed as Tauranga-based Greg and Nicola Bold.That site next...
Murray Tingey's lawyer: suspension would be career ending
Law & Regulation

Murray Tingey's lawyer: suspension would be career ending

The tribunal is also considering penalties for another charge.

Riley Kennedy 7:01pm
Markets Market close

NZX50 jumps on index changes and higher confidence

The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished at 12,056.15, up 109.41 points or 0.92%. 

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
NZX50 jumps on index changes and higher confidence
Law & Regulation

Jury told crown's Pushpay case won't get 'out of first gear'

The criminal charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in jail.

Ella Somers 5:50pm
Jury told crown's Pushpay case won't get 'out of first gear'

More Law & Regulation

Murray Tingey's lawyer: suspension would be career ending
Law & Regulation

Murray Tingey's lawyer: suspension would be career ending

The tribunal is also considering penalties for another charge.

Riley Kennedy 7:01pm
Winton pegs its Sunfield claim at $138m
Property

Winton pegs its Sunfield claim at $138m

Winton Land is claiming damages against Kāinga Ora of $138.5 million plus costs, as an estimate of its losses as a result of the government housing agency's alleged anti-competitive conduct.The residential developer, listed on both the NZ and Australian stock exchanges, launc...

Staff reporters 6:30pm
Jury told crown's Pushpay case won't get 'out of first gear'
Law & Regulation

Jury told crown's Pushpay case won't get 'out of first gear'

The criminal charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in jail.

Ella Somers 5:50pm
Pushpay accused keeps name suppression as trial starts
Law & Regulation

Pushpay accused keeps name suppression as trial starts

The defendant has again pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Ella Somers 1:04pm