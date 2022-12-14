Multibillion-dollar uncertainties in Building Act analysis

Construction and demolition waste makes up 40-50% of all material going into landfills. (Image: NZME)

An independent cost analysis of climate-related Building Act amendments has given a $4.4 billion range in net present value estimates for the two key parts of the changes.The government is working on amending the Building Act 2004 to align the act with recommendations in the Emissions Reduction Plan (ERP). Its preferred changes would make it compulsory for larger buildings to have energy performance ratings. Most building and demolition work would need a waste minimisation plan. It would also embed climate-change considerations into t...