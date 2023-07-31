Menu
Murray Tingey's lawyer: suspension would be career ending

The Murray Tingey case continues to run. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 31 Jul 2023
The lawyer acting for the Law Society’s Standards Committee has told a disciplinary tribunal that insolvency lawyer Murray Tingey should be suspended for six to nine months given the serious nature of his behaviour.However, his representative says it would end his career and instead pushes for a censure and a fine.The two arguments were put to the lawyers and conveyancers disciplinary tribunal on Monday during a penalty hearing relating to the complaint laid by a former senior lawyer at Bell Gully.The pair had a relationship while they wo...
NZX50 jumps on index changes and higher confidence
NZX50 jumps on index changes and higher confidence

The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished at 12,056.15, up 109.41 points or 0.92%. 

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
The criminal charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in jail.

Ella Somers 5:50pm
The transport minister says National's costings for four highways are $2.8b short.

Oliver Lewis 5:25pm
Winton pegs its Sunfield claim at $138m
Winton pegs its Sunfield claim at $138m

Winton Land is claiming damages against Kāinga Ora of $138.5 million plus costs, as an estimate of its losses as a result of the government housing agency's alleged anti-competitive conduct.The residential developer, listed on both the NZ and Australian stock exchanges, launc...

Staff reporters 6:30pm
Mitre 10 Tauranga cops $500k fine for use of land covenants
Mitre 10 Tauranga cops $500k fine for use of land covenants

The ruling sets a precedent for penalties for anti-competitive land covenants.

Staff reporters 2:50pm
Pushpay accused keeps name suppression as trial starts
Pushpay accused keeps name suppression as trial starts

The defendant has again pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Ella Somers 1:04pm