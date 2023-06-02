Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

New national space policy won't hinder military rocket payloads

New national space policy won't hinder military rocket payloads
(Image: Rocket Lab)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 02 Jun 2023
The government will not put any blanket ban on permitting payloads with military applications, because it would be inconsistent with New Zealand’s interests.Instead, its newly released National Space Policy formalises the government's existing practice of looking at military payload launches on a case-by-case basis.The new policy says the government can decline any payload if its intended use is inconsistent with the national interest.A May 31 cabinet paper noted that NZ had already launched payloads – via Rocket Lab – wit...
BusinessDesk Today: Stuff owner steps down as CEO
Podcasts

BusinessDesk Today: Stuff owner steps down as CEO

Today's round up of the top stories on BusinessDesk, hosted by Ben Moore.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Finance

FE Investments receiver dobs in potential breaches to regulators

FE Investments got through the GFC, but hit the wall in covid times.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
FE Investments receiver dobs in potential breaches to regulators
Finance

Kiwibank too small to keep up on open banking

The biggest NZ-owned bank will be two years behind the Big Four.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Kiwibank too small to keep up on open banking

More Law & Regulation

FE Investments receiver dobs in potential breaches to regulators
Finance

FE Investments receiver dobs in potential breaches to regulators

FE Investments got through the GFC, but hit the wall in covid times.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
FMA takes insurer to court over fair dealing breaches
Finance

FMA takes insurer to court over fair dealing breaches

The proceedings are a follow-up to the culture and conduct reviews.

Staff reporters 01 Jun 2023
CBL executives remain silent as criminal case closes
Markets

CBL executives remain silent as criminal case closes

The court was told CBL boss Peter Harris was in charge of and participated in all charges.

Victoria Young 01 Jun 2023
Alan Isaac appointed to Markets Disciplinary Tribunal
Markets

Alan Isaac appointed to Markets Disciplinary Tribunal

He is a director of Oceania Healthcare, Scales Corporation and Skellerup.

Staff reporters 01 Jun 2023