Not guilty verdicts in CBL criminal case

CBL's Peter Harris attends a high court hearing. (Image: NZME)
Victoria Young
Thu, 21 Sep 2023
Two executives from CBL Corporation have been found not guilty to all criminal charges laid by the Serious Fraud Office. Former manager director Peter Harris and chief financial officer Carden Mulholland had together faced 11 fraud charges following the insurer's collapse. Mulholland’s lawyer Chris Morris confirmed the not guilty verdicts, having attended the high court at Auckland this morning. “Mulholland is relieved that this process that commenced in 2018 has finally been resolved and he ha...
