Opposition to Cryptopia liquidators overruled

The high court granted an application by the liquidators of Cryptopia to realise $5m to fund the ongoing process. (Image: Depositphotos)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 06 Sep 2023
Four account holders unsuccessfully tried to prevent the liquidators of Cryptopia from realising $5 million from the failed cryptocurrency exchange.The Christchurch-based exchange was formed in 2014 but was placed into liquidation following a 2019 hack, which resulted in the loss of millions of dollars.In May 2019, shareholders appointed David Ruscoe and Malcolm Moore of Grant Thornton as liquidators. Complexity of the liquidationAs BusinessDesk reported last month, Ruscoe and Moore recently initiated a court process to...
Third carbon auction this year fails to clear
Policy

Third carbon auction this year fails to clear

There were not enough bids to clear the NZUs on offer.

Ian Llewellyn 1:07pm
Politics

Hipkins questioned on India trade plan, economic priorities

Chris Hipkins says he will lead a delegation to India in his first 100 days.

Dileepa Fonseka 11:30am
Hipkins questioned on India trade plan, economic priorities
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, September 06, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
