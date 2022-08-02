See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Law & Regulation

Ousted director sells shares after long-running legal battle

Greg Hurrell
Tue, 02 Aug 2022

Ousted director sells shares after long-running legal battle
The case was heard in the high court at Christchurch. (Image: George Heard/NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 02 Aug 2022
RELATED
An acrimonious multi-year legal battle over company shares was largely resolved last week after an ousted director sold them for $2.15 million.In 2018, James Smalley was removed from two Christchurch investment advisory companies – Hamilton Hindin Greene Limited and Overview Portfolio Limited. Once he left, he was obliged to offer his shareholding in those companies for sale. At the time of the sale, Smalley owned 30% of the company shares. However, the high court in Christchurch had been told the former director was motivated b...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Primary Sector
Fonterra doesn't expect to grow export share to China
Rebecca Howard & Oli Lewis | Tue, 02 Aug 2022

Fonterra continues to see firm demand from China in the medium to long term.

Primary Sector
MPI boss Ray Smith: preparing for 'scary' foot-and-mouth disease incursion
Oliver Lewis | Tue, 02 Aug 2022

Ray Smith has outlined NZ's preparations and potential response to an outbreak of the disease.

Finance
Profits up at Fisher Funds, dividend pot hits $85m
Victoria Young | Tue, 02 Aug 2022

The company poised to buy KiwiWealth has stellar year.

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.