Over 700 people banned by the Companies Office since 2017

(Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Thu, 13 Apr 2023
The New Zealand Companies Office has put 705 directors in regulatory purgatory over the past five years.Its integrity and enforcement manager, Vanessa Cook, said the Companies Act had several provisions that allowed authorities to prohibit individuals from managing companies – or ban them altogether.Since 2017, she said 538 individuals have been prohibited under section 382 of the act. This prohibited people from managing companies if they’d been convicted of certain offences and automatically prohibited them from acting as a d...
Govt confirms 10 Three Waters entities change
Infrastructure

Govt confirms 10 Three Waters entities change

The policy also gets a rebrand, as "affordable water" to move on from the damage inflicted on the government by the reforms.

Pattrick Smellie 11:00am
Technology

Drone delivery startup gets approval in NZ

The company expects customers in NZ to include restaurants, auto parts stores and pharmacies.

Bloomberg 10:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, April 13, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
More Law & Regulation

Auditor general to get $16m bailout and will increase fees
Finance

Auditor general to get $16m bailout and will increase fees

The auditor general and Audit NZ face a deficit of $22.13 million out to 2025-26.  

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
‘Collusion and coordination’ in market manipulation
Primary Sector

‘Collusion and coordination’ in market manipulation

Oceania Natural’s Wei Zhong and Lei Ding were found to have breached the law.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Would RBNZ’s bank resolution work? No, say the experts
Finance

Jenny Ruth: Would RBNZ’s bank resolution work? No, say the experts

RBNZ’s open bank resolution policy has turned into a sacred cow it is loath to discard, even though experts including Treasury say it wouldn’t work. 

Jenny Ruth 11 Apr 2023
Ministers reminded the clock is ticking
Law & Regulation

Ministers reminded the clock is ticking

Ministers have until April 17 to get their bids in for laws to pass this year.

Ian Llewellyn 10 Apr 2023