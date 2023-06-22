Menu
Philanthropists push back against MSD wage subsidy claims

Grant and Marilyn Nelson. (Image: Gama Foundation)
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 22 Jun 2023
Christchurch philanthropist Grant Nelson has rejected claims made by the Ministry of Social Development that he and his wife Marilyn had misunderstood the criteria for the covid wage scheme.The Nelsons have launched a multi-media advertising campaign against the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) because they claim it has failed to properly pursue and prosecute people who weren’t entitled to the wage subsidy and haven't paid it back.The campaign by the Nelson’s organisation, the Integrity Institute, said that MSD had overpaid...
