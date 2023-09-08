Menu
PM's office told to apologise for delay in flood response request

The rebuke follows Hipkins’ comments that he “absolutely expects” ministers to comply with the disclosure rules. (Image: Getty)
Prime minister Chris Hipkins’ office has been ordered to apologise by the chief ombudsman for breaching the Official Information Act (OIA) after a delay in releasing information about the government's response to the Auckland floods in January.In a formal finding that has not been made public until now, chief ombudsman Peter Boshier has upheld a complaint by the New Zealand Herald about a weeks-long delay in the release of government documents.Under the act, a public body must provide a response within 20 working days of a r...
Shares in 2 Cheap Cars jump more than 30% after profit upgrade
Markets

Shares in 2 Cheap Cars jump more than 30% after profit upgrade

Chair Michael Stiassny said the company was delighted by the company’s profit growth.

Ella Somers 3:04pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Rugby Australia prepares to join the private equity plunge

The Australians are reportedly hunting for an A$250m (NZ$277.4m) cash injection.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Policy

Jem Traylen: Will Brian Roche be NZ’s next top public servant?

With the vacancy looming, is it time for the business leader to take the reins?

Jem Traylen 12:25pm
