Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Stewardship scheme to pay for tyre disposal is set to launch

Stewardship scheme to pay for tyre disposal is set to launch
The scheme would reduce the chance of illegal stockpiling and tyre fires. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 27 Oct 2023
A product stewardship scheme that promises to upturn the way New Zealand deals with old tyres looks set to launch in March next year. Regulations that will govern how the scheme – known as Tyrewise – is managed have just been published.It aims to replace the existing ad hoc and varying fees people are charged to dispose of old tyres by charging a fee for loose tyres and tyres on vehicles at the point of import.Tyrewise will be overseen by the charitable trust Auto Stewardship NZ (ASNZ). The fees will vary by tyre size and type...
On the Money: sailing on insolvent dreams, Orion's healthy value, spirited hospo and more
On the Money

On the Money: sailing on insolvent dreams, Orion's healthy value, spirited hospo and more

Ebos loses its royal connection, funeral blues, boosting cash and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Environment

Iron billionaires are in a green energy race

Gina Rinehart and Andrew Forrest are duking it out in a mineral-rich corner of Australia.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Iron billionaires are in a green energy race
Books

Bob Odenkirk isn’t letting his past repeat itself

The Better Call Saul star – about to launch a book – reveals a few home truths.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Bob Odenkirk isn’t letting his past repeat itself

More Law & Regulation

Redcurrent founder Rebecca Kain bankrupted
Finance

Redcurrent founder Rebecca Kain bankrupted

The retailer's business was badly affected by covid-19 lockdown.

Riley Kennedy 27 Oct 2023
CPB seeks to suspend Christchurch pool build
Infrastructure

CPB seeks to suspend Christchurch pool build

The contractor says its relationship with Rau Paenga has 'entirely broken down'.

Oliver Lewis 27 Oct 2023
Financial services should follow open banking, industry body says
Markets

Financial services should follow open banking, industry body says

NZX market participants want RealMe to be a cornerstone in identity verification. 

Paul McBeth 27 Oct 2023
Simpson Grierson nets $5m from CBL case
Law & Regulation Exclusive

Simpson Grierson nets $5m from CBL case

The FMA has settled its claims against some of the directors.

Victoria Young 27 Oct 2023