Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Successful review for James Gardner-Hopkins

Successful review for James Gardner-Hopkins
Former Russell McVeagh partner James Gardner-Hopkins has been suspended for practising law. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 06 Jun 2023
A decision not to appoint disgraced lawyer James Gardner-Hopkins to a consenting panel has been quashed after a successful judicial review.In June 2021, the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal found Gardner-Hopkins guilty of six charges of misconduct following accusations he sexually harassed summer law clerks in 2015.Gardner-Hopkins was a partner at top law firm Russell McVeagh at the time.Coverage of the issue by Newsroom triggered a reckoning about the extent of unacceptable behaviour in the legal profession, including several rev...
Investors see Synlait Milk as less risky
Primary Sector

Investors see Synlait Milk as less risky

News it has secured China market access was well received. 

Rebecca Howard 12:45pm
Primary Sector Free

Dairy farm trials technology to reduce methane

Iron sulphate is used to limit the growth of methane-producing microorganisms.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 12:01pm
Dairy farm trials technology to reduce methane
Policy

Act needs another $1 million for election campaign

The Act party's rally was held over the weekend.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
Act needs another $1 million for election campaign

More Law & Regulation

CBL’s Harris ‘had no choice,’ court hears
Markets

CBL’s Harris ‘had no choice,’ court hears

Secrecy orders still apply in the CBL case.

Victoria Young 5:00am
Real estate company Arizto warned over anti-money laundering
Law & Regulation

Real estate company Arizto warned over anti-money laundering

Real Estate agency Arizto Limited has been given a formal warning by the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) under New Zealand’s anti-money laundering legislation.The DIA said in a statement that Arizto had failed to meet its obligations under the Anti-Money Laundering and Count...

Staff reporters 02 Jun 2023
CBL's Harris ‘diligent’ and ‘dedicated,’ court hears
Listed Companies

CBL's Harris ‘diligent’ and ‘dedicated,’ court hears

The former CBL Corporation chief executive faces criminal charges.

Victoria Young 02 Jun 2023
FE Investments receiver dobs in potential breaches to regulators
Finance

FE Investments receiver dobs in potential breaches to regulators

FE Investments got through the GFC, but hit the wall in covid times.

Paul McBeth 02 Jun 2023