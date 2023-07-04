Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

The wee SFO tweaks that could create big-time change

The wee SFO tweaks that could create big-time change
The SFO's director, Karen Chang, has dumped old targets. (Image: Serious Fraud Office).
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Tue, 04 Jul 2023
A Serious Fraud Office case linked to New Zealand First, whose leader Winston Peters is a long-term critic, may end up counting against the agency's winning record. But I think when it comes to financial crime, you have to lose some to win some.The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) had a target to convict 80% of defendants, but its actual performance over the past three years is a 100% success rate. The office’s winning streak came to an end when it lost a case against former National MP Jami Lee Ross in October 2022.It could also...
School students embrace te ao Māori at Entrepreneurs in Action
Business Free Exclusive

School students embrace te ao Māori at Entrepreneurs in Action

A national prize pool of $20,000 entices 4,700 students to participate every year.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Finance

Bank of China appoints receivers to NZ-based Dairy Nutraceuticals

It is part of a joint venture with Landcorp and ASX-listed Clover Corporation.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Bank of China appoints receivers to NZ-based Dairy Nutraceuticals
Economy

Solving NZ’s productivity woes requires patient investment

Business investment in research and development is still the key issue.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Solving NZ’s productivity woes requires patient investment

More Law & Regulation

Carbon market chaos and confusion
Primary Sector

Carbon market chaos and confusion

Carbon prices fell below $40 last week from a near $90 high last November.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Judge appeals James Gardner-Hopkins panel decision
Law & Regulation

Judge appeals James Gardner-Hopkins panel decision

The convener of a consenting panel is appealing a decision involving the disgraced lawyer.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Coal boiler ban and phase out implemented
Law & Regulation

Coal boiler ban and phase out implemented

New rules phase out existing low-to-medium temperature coal boilers by 2037

Ian Llewellyn 30 Jun 2023
Peter Simunovich still embroiled in $450k loan dispute
Finance

Peter Simunovich still embroiled in $450k loan dispute

The dispute will go to a full hearing, but that's still some way off.

Paul McBeth 30 Jun 2023