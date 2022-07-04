See full details
Law & Regulation

Tiny NZ company battles mighty Apple over online payment patent

Greg Hurrell
Mon, 04 Jul 2022

Tiny NZ company battles mighty Apple over online payment patent
Travelexplorer.TV filed a counterclaim against Apple for patent infringement. (Image: file)
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 04 Jul 2022
A tiny New Zealand company is taking on Apple and is claiming that the global giant’s Apple Pay app infringes on its own patent for online payments. Apple Inc had applied to lapse Travelexplorer.TV Limited’s patent, while Travelexplorer.TV had filed a counterclaim against Apple for patent infringement.An early skirmish in the David versus Goliath battle was heard in the high court at Wellington on June 28, where Apple’s lawyers sought security for costs against Travelexplorer.TV. This was to ensure the small company could...

