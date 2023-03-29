Menu
Top lawyer Murray Tingey admits he acted and treated complainant 'badly'

(Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 29 Mar 2023
Murray Tingey has admitted that he acted and treated the complainant behind his disciplinary hearing “badly”.The complaint against Tingey, an Auckland barrister specialising in restructuring and insolvency, was before the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal in Auckland this morning. It is the second day in a two-day hearing in front of the five-member tribunal, with Tingey facing two charges, both relating to misconduct.Suppression orders are in place for most details around the complainant. However, she was employed...
