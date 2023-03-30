Top lawyer's complainant had 'sense of duty' to women in legal profession

(Image: Getty)

Murray Tingey’s complainant came forward so many years later because she felt she had a “sense of duty” for women in the legal profession, the standards committee’s counsel says.A two-day hearing before the five-member Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal in Auckland wrapped up on Wednesday.It saw the complainant and Tingey give evidence on several events that happened more than a decade ago when the pair, who were in an intermittent relationship over a five-year period, both worked at Bell Gully.Tingey faced t...