Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Top lawyer's complainant had 'sense of duty' to women in legal profession

Top lawyer's complainant had 'sense of duty' to women in legal profession
(Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 30 Mar 2023
Murray Tingey’s complainant came forward so many years later because she felt she had a “sense of duty” for women in the legal profession, the standards committee’s counsel says.A two-day hearing before the five-member Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal in Auckland wrapped up on Wednesday.It saw the complainant and Tingey give evidence on several events that happened more than a decade ago when the pair, who were in an intermittent relationship over a five-year period, both worked at Bell Gully.Tingey faced t...
Alibaba breakup shows tech firms how to unlock value
Technology

Alibaba breakup shows tech firms how to unlock value

The tech giant's move may compel rivals like Tencent to follow a similar path.

Bloomberg 11:06am
Media

MediaWorks to close Today FM

Today FM shows were abruptly pulled off the air this morning during Tova O’Brien’s morning programme. 

Daniel Dunkley 10:31am
MediaWorks to close Today FM
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, March 30, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, March 30, 2023

More Law & Regulation

Iconic brands fight back against greenwashing claims
Law & Regulation Free

Iconic brands fight back against greenwashing claims

Dilmah tea, Proper Crisps and Cottonsofts have come under fire from Consumer NZ, but they all refute greenwashing claims.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
White Island disaster complaint dismissed in US
Law & Regulation

White Island disaster complaint dismissed in US

A NZ tour company has successfully applied for a US complaint against it to be dismissed.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Slashing Auckland events budget 'ill-timed'
Law & Regulation

Slashing Auckland events budget 'ill-timed'

Hoteliers say proposed cuts will impact the city's post-covid economic recovery.

Brent Melville 5:00am
New ComCom anti-competitive powers from April 5
Economy

New ComCom anti-competitive powers from April 5

The Commerce Commission has issued guidelines on its approach to enforcing the new legislation.

Staff reporters 29 Mar 2023