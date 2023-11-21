Menu
Law & Regulation

Transpower seeks massive increase in spending

The proposal sets out up to $4.7 billion of spending from 2025 to 2030.
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 21 Nov 2023
Transpower is asking its regulator to approve an almost 40% increase in revenue to cover increased capital expenditure and operating spending to maintain and upgrade the national electricity grid. If approved, the plan would increase household bills by about $7 a month.The state-owned enterprise runs the grid, which takes power from generators to lines companies and other customers.Every five years, it has to ask the Commerce Commission for approval for most of its spending and revenue, with the next regulated period beginning in April 202...
Zipped lips on rumoured Hobson Wealth sale
Finance

Forsyth Barr is repeating the same message as previously on the speculation.

Ella Somers 3:05pm
Energy

Obayashi pays $228m for half stake in Eastland Generation

The Japanese construction multinational is banking on growth of renewable energy.

Brent Melville 1:32pm
Retail

Higher pricing pushes Trade Me back into the black

The country's dominant online auction firm has been criticised for rate card hikes.

Brent Melville 1:12pm
Repeat fraudster permanently banned as director
Law & Regulation

Serial fraudster Raymond Anthony Andrews has been permanently banned from being a company director, promoter or taking part in the management of any company.Justice Anne Hinton in the high court at Auckland issued her decision on Friday, granting the Registrar of Companies’ appli...

Staff reporters 3:40pm
Canterbury water bottler's consent appeal rejected by supreme court
Primary Sector

Water use permits are closely bound to abstraction permits, the court found.

Staff reporters 20 Nov 2023
Du Val claws costs out of software firm Invsta
Property

Invsta was building a platform for Du Val's mortgage fund investors. 

Staff reporters 20 Nov 2023
Short supply: egg wholesaler goes bust, blames battery hen ban
Primary Sector

The ban came into force in January. 

Riley Kennedy 20 Nov 2023